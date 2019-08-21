As Equity Residential (EQR) Stock Rose, Green Street Investors Lifted Position by $6.13 Million; Schaller Investment Group Decreased Its Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Holding by $1.31 Million as Market Value Declined

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46 million, up from 176,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $82.44. About 1.00 million shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 261,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% . The hedge fund held 3.54M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.57 million, down from 3.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4. About 323,637 shares traded or 99.25% up from the average. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has declined 44.05% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBK News: 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp 1Q EPS 3c; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Book Value Per Common Share Increased to $3.99 as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – DJ Republic First Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBK); 02/04/2018 Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Total Assets Were $2.5 Billion as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Assets Up by 26% to $2.5B; 24/05/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Deposits Up by 23%, to $2.1B; 11/05/2018 – Spruce House Investment Mgmt LLC Exits Republic First Bancorp

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold FRBK shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 27.95 million shares or 0.72% more from 27.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 20,116 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 4,800 shares. State Street Corp invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd reported 37,700 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated invested in 37,390 shares. Moreover, Voya Inv Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) for 21,942 shares. Basswood Cap Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.16% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 9,167 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 68,903 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wasatch Advsr Incorporated invested in 2.78 million shares. Fmr Ltd Com holds 0% or 1.66 million shares. Citigroup reported 11,456 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) or 557,150 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) for 38,696 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 1.12M shares.

More notable recent Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Republic Bank Opens New Store in Feasterville, PA – GlobeNewswire” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could Republic First Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FRBK) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2018. More interesting news about Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Republic Bank Opens New Store in Lumberton, NJ – GlobeNewswire” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Republic First Bancorp, Inc. to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on July 29, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $175,422 activity. Spevak Barry had bought 5,000 shares worth $24,167 on Wednesday, May 15. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $29,520 was made by TIERNEY BRIAN on Wednesday, May 15. 5,000 shares were bought by Flocco Theodore J JR, worth $24,342 on Wednesday, May 15. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $51,017 was bought by MADONNA HARRY. The insider WILDSTEIN HARRIS bought $24,850.

More important recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Equity Residential (EQR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Will Equity Residential’s (NYSE:EQR) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Equity Residential Q2 beats; raises year guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71M and $180.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 19,800 shares to 276,600 shares, valued at $8.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 4,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,900 shares, and cut its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC).