As Equity Residential (EQR) Stock Rose, Green Street Investors Increased Holding; Nwq Investment Management Company Lifted Trinity Inds (TRN) Position

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 402,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.98 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.13M, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.3. About 299,932 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 16.01% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 26/03/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – FY REVENUE HK$1,701.3 MLN VS HK$1,777.0 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Japan’s ldemitsu acquires Australia’s Trinity Petroleum Services; 01/05/2018 – Trinity Mirror’s Express deal faces public interest probe; 25/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $831.3M, EST. $892.2M; 05/03/2018 – Trinity Mirror finds the way to sustain profit is to Reach for The Star; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two Notes In Trinity Square 2015-1 Plc, A Uk Rmbs Transaction; 10/05/2018 – Trinity Exploration Swings to 2017 Profit, Production Drops; 09/05/2018 – Trinity Investments, Walton Street Capital and Oaktree Capital Management Acquire the Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort; 15/05/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES: SEPARATION REMAINS ON TRACK FOR 4Q; 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – SU XIAO WILL BE APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46 million, up from 176,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $78.65. About 244,871 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 22.31% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71 million and $180.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 11,500 shares to 55,907 shares, valued at $10.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 19,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,600 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $6.71 million activity. Shares for $49,610 were sold by Garechana Robert on Tuesday, February 5. Manelis Michael L sold $49,393 worth of stock or 684 shares. NEITHERCUT DAVID J also sold $3.68 million worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on Friday, February 8. Altshuler Barry had sold 10,000 shares worth $732,900. Another trade for 475 shares valued at $34,301 was sold by Fenster Scott. GEORGE ALAN W also sold $1.84 million worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 3.40 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. National Pension Service holds 0.13% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 454,873 shares. Nomura Hldgs holds 53,562 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt invested 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Optimum Investment Advisors invested in 2,800 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Guggenheim Ltd Llc accumulated 216,790 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Bridges Investment invested in 4,050 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wendell David Assocs invested in 10,220 shares. 5,976 are owned by Piedmont Investment Advsrs. Amica Retiree Med Trust stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Landscape Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.11% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 16,030 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt, France-based fund reported 147,571 shares. Asset Mgmt One reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Fincl Bank Of America De invested in 2.08M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama holds 172,256 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity invested in 183,381 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Kennedy Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0.07% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Court Place Advisors Ltd Co owns 78,770 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs owns 18,378 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup has 0% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Earnest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 225 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 0.02% or 42,159 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co Ltd invested in 0.01% or 76,638 shares. Camarda Financial Advisors Limited Com has 512 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 806,535 shares. The Missouri-based Stifel Financial Corp has invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Bessemer Gru has invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Hightower Advisors reported 32,222 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 1.14 million shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77 billion and $4.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,516 shares to 124,121 shares, valued at $14.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hooker Furniture Corp (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 38,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP).