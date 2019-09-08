As Equity Residential (EQR) Stock Rose, Adelante Capital Management Has Upped by $5.00 Million Its Holding; Apple (AAPL) Holder Northwest Investment Counselors Has Increased Position by $472,689 as Shares Rose

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 22,695 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, up from 20,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Waits…and Waits…for Apple, Fed — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS SUPPLIERS ANTICIPATE REGULAR PRODUCTION RAMP SCHEDULE, WHICH SHOULD START AROUND MAY; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O INTRODUCES NEW IPAD AT CHICAGO EVENT FOCUSED ON EDUCATION – EXEC; 23/05/2018 – Apple began replacing batteries earlier this year; 15/03/2018 – Pricier Than Apple? Xiaomi’s Hot Again, and Investors Could Get Burned; 27/03/2018 – Huawei challenges Apple’s iPhone X with the launch of its P20 smartphone boasting a new 68-megapixel triple camera. via @cnbctech; 20/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. signs exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Global Nutraceuticals for patented Agathos-Act; 27/03/2018 – Apple set to update iPad lineup at Chicago education event; 16/05/2018 – Macworld: iPhone 2018 rumors: Apple’s new 18W USB-C in-box power adapter is tipped again

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 66,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The hedge fund held 1.71 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.63M, up from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $86.85. About 1.57M shares traded or 23.08% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 0.52% or 8,478 shares. 415,317 are owned by Mondrian Ltd. Northstar Advsr Ltd has 1.92% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 54,407 shares. Zacks Invest Mngmt owns 0.94% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 229,536 shares. First Bankshares Of Hutchinson invested in 12,588 shares or 1.49% of the stock. Quadrant Capital Management Lc holds 3.13% or 29,783 shares. Gyroscope Cap Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10,127 shares. Zwj Counsel Incorporated holds 2.05% or 131,243 shares in its portfolio. Knightsbridge Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 44,870 shares or 6.51% of its portfolio. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh owns 58,041 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management invested in 1.29% or 31,430 shares. Grand Jean Cap Inc has 4.56% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Longer Investments reported 10,278 shares. Roosevelt Invest Gru has 160,684 shares. Bouchey Fincl Gp holds 1.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 23,400 shares.

