As Equity Residential (EQR) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Vident Investment Advisory Has Lowered Its Position; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined While John G Ullman & Associates Has Lowered Its Holding

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 23,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 397,110 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.09M, down from 420,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $70.97. About 7.33 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXP; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Disagrees With ISS Assessment of Executive Compensation Program; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL ANNOUNCES 84 PERCENT INCREASE IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXPANSION IN PNG; 15/03/2018 – Japan’s Osaka Gas has not bought LNG to replace Papua New Guinea outage – President; 30/05/2018 – Asia-Pacific Crude-Pertamina returns to spot market for condensate; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EXPECTS CASH FLOW COULD GROW 90 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 29/03/2018 – EXXON CLIMATE CHANGE RETALIATION SUIT TOSSED OUT; 07/03/2018 – Turkey says has information that Exxon ship heading for east Mediterranean; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims for 25% Reduction in Flaring by 2020; 26/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 4,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 48,903 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, down from 53,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $79.37. About 637,959 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.51 million activity. $3.68M worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was sold by NEITHERCUT DAVID J on Friday, February 8. Altshuler Barry also sold $732,900 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares.

