As Equity Residential (EQR) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Resolution Capital LTD Has Lifted Its Position; Diamondback Energy (FANG) Position Held by Mitchell Capital Management Co

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 131,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 4.47M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $336.90 million, up from 4.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $83.05. About 25,938 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 131.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 6,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 11,716 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 5,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $100.13. About 48,627 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 5,518 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Com invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Exane Derivatives owns 1,617 shares. Csat Advisory LP reported 144 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management Inc reported 0% stake. Metropolitan Life Insur New York owns 115,635 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 3,720 shares stake. Fjarde Ap holds 119,252 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Bamco Inc New York holds 1,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup owns 608,888 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Nordea Mngmt Ab has invested 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Glovista Invs Limited Liability Corp owns 0.07% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 3,050 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 7,907 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.17% or 1.17 million shares.

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93B and $3.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH) by 1.38 million shares to 4.04M shares, valued at $43.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 318,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 834,125 shares, and cut its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 71,102 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.01% or 5,112 shares in its portfolio. Toth Advisory Corp invested in 0% or 70 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 0.41% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). First Manhattan Company accumulated 97 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Holding Public Lc reported 78,641 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Ing Groep Nv owns 3,414 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 2,180 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp invested in 0.07% or 3,220 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 20,743 shares. Fmr Ltd Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 4.71M shares. Discovery Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Ct holds 2.57% or 243,100 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 1,087 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $905,320 activity. The insider Hollis Michael L. bought 5,313 shares worth $505,352.