As Equity Residential (EQR) Stock Price Rose, Holder Land & Buildings Investment Management Boosted Its Holding; Engaged Capital Cut Its Benchmark Electrs (BHE) Holding by $49.22 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 101.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 196,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 389,810 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.36M, up from 193,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $79.61. About 625,512 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 22.31% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Benchmark Electrs Inc (BHE) by 84.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 1.89M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 343,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Benchmark Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $26.92. About 84,997 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has declined 6.79% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Adj EPS 26c-Adj EPS 34c; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: WELLING HAD SOLD OUT OF BHE, HAS AGAIN BOUGHT A STAKE; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – HAS $230 MLN CREDIT FACILITY THAT MATURES IN NOVEMBER 2020; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines To The Board Of Directors; 25/04/2018 – BHE SEES 2Q REV. $590.00 TO $630.0M, EST. $635.0M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – DJ Benchmark Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHE); 07/03/2018 BENCHMARK REPORTS INITIATION OF QTR CASH DIV OF 15C/SHR; 17/04/2018 – ENGAGED’S WELLING DISCUSSES STAKE IN BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – WILL REPURCHASE A MINIMUM OF $100 MLN IN 2018

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $6.71 million activity. Kaufman Ian also sold $67,302 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares. 684 shares valued at $49,393 were sold by Manelis Michael L on Tuesday, February 5. 50,000 shares were sold by NEITHERCUT DAVID J, worth $3.68M on Friday, February 8. GEORGE ALAN W sold $1.84M worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on Friday, February 8. $144,641 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares were sold by Brackenridge Alexander. 687 shares were sold by Garechana Robert, worth $49,610 on Tuesday, February 5.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30 million and $408.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD) by 438,200 shares to 3.80M shares, valued at $25.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 30,688 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Citadel Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 451,371 shares. 117,634 were reported by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Huntington National Bank has invested 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Focused Wealth Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Sumitomo Life Insur has invested 0.18% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.08% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Davis Selected Advisers invested 0.09% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0.24% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). United Svcs Automobile Association reported 315,950 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Nelson Roberts Advisors Lc invested in 780 shares. Hanson Doremus Inv Mgmt reported 0.12% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 214,596 shares. 118,584 are owned by Honeywell.

Analysts await Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.33 per share. BHE’s profit will be $13.88M for 18.69 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Benchmark Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold BHE shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 5.60% less from 39.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 79,511 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management holds 0.07% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) or 220,300 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability holds 290,701 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 47,047 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Int invested in 32,802 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Grp accumulated 4.63 million shares. Hsbc Public Ltd owns 57,544 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). 77,179 are held by Public Sector Pension Board. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership owns 35,200 shares. Northern Corp holds 0.01% or 1.59 million shares. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Metropolitan Life Insur Company Ny invested in 0.01% or 6,476 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability reported 0% stake.