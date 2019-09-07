As Equity Residential (EQR) Stock Price Rose, Adelante Capital Management Increased Its Holding by $5.00 Million; Olstein Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Position by $637,000 as Stock Value Rose

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 66,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The hedge fund held 1.71M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.63M, up from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $86.85. About 1.57 million shares traded or 23.90% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 69,000 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29M, up from 62,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 4.18M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Study Shows Positive Results with Medtronic Cryoballoon for Patients with Persistent Atrial Fibrillation; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS NEW PAID FAMILY CARE LEAVE BENEFITS; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA; 09/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–506R88070-ICD PROCEDURE-MEDTRONIC USA – 506R88070; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Ventricular Pacing Successful in 97% of Patients; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 09/04/2018 – CMA CONSIDERING PURCHASE BY MEDTRONIC OF SOME ASSETS OF ANIMAS; 26/04/2018 – Two-Year Feasibility Study Results Encouraging with Medtronic Harmony(TM) Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $606.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20,000 shares to 49,000 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 4,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,000 shares, and cut its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Duff & Phelps Invest Co has 0.02% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Howe And Rusling invested in 0.06% or 3,877 shares. Utd Automobile Association invested 0.53% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Tortoise Lc holds 0% or 30 shares. Weatherstone Cap Management reported 2,250 shares. Chilton Inv Limited Co has invested 0.06% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 18,368 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Quantbot Techs Lp reported 105,307 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Acropolis Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 2,238 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mogy Joel R Counsel reported 0.13% stake. Cornerstone holds 0.01% or 1,499 shares in its portfolio. Cutler Invest Counsel Ltd Liability holds 1.69% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 94,615 shares. Robecosam Ag has invested 0.05% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cannell Peter B & stated it has 0.13% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Wells Fargo Company Mn stated it has 13.71 million shares or 0.37% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Medtronic plcâ€™s (NYSE:MDT) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 470 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Company reported 989,604 shares. Delta Asset Lc Tn holds 0.02% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 2,112 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.05% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 46 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Adirondack Tru Co holds 50 shares. Amica Retiree Tru holds 5,457 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.05% or 7,907 shares in its portfolio. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc invested in 0.07% or 9,000 shares. Financial Svcs holds 0% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 65 shares. Huntington State Bank reported 3,537 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co reported 1,910 shares. Contravisory Management owns 61,837 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP reported 497,251 shares.