As Equity Residential (EQR) Shares Rose, Shareholder Presima Has Trimmed Position by $952,500; Proofpoint (PFPT) Share Value Rose While Stephens Investment Management Group Boosted by $411,763 Its Stake

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 0.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 3,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 611,864 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.30 million, up from 608,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.86. About 658,141 shares traded or 15.58% up from the average. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $702 MLN TO $706 MLN; 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME $1.00 TO $1.09 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 79c-Loss 73c; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 24/04/2018 – Wombat Security’s Beyond the Phish® Report Shows That Protecting Confidential Information Remains No. 1 Problem Area for End Users; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q REV. $162.5M, EST. $152.0M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proofpoint Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFPT)

Presima Inc decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 38.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, down from 32,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $84.32. About 295,470 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08 billion and $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 128,347 shares to 493,392 shares, valued at $36.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) by 8,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 920,912 shares, and cut its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC).

