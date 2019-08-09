As Equity Residential (EQR) Shares Rose, Holder Lasalle Investment Management Securities Lowered by $32.79 Million Its Stake; Electronic Arts (EA) Stake Raised by Banque Pictet & Cie Sa

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 19.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 41,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 253,584 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.77M, up from 211,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $95.23. About 3.85M shares traded or 1.47% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 437,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 3.20 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240.68 million, down from 3.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $80.84. About 1.30 million shares traded or 8.36% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M

