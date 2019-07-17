As Equity Residential (EQR) Shares Rose, Holder Diam Company LTD Has Trimmed Holding by $31.21 Million; Rbf Capital Increases Holding in Microstrategy (MSTR)

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 30.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 416,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 967,877 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.90 million, down from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $78.46. About 338,632 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 22.31% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR)

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) by 1180% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 29,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $123.04. About 62,138 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 7.15% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q EPS 15c; 02/04/2018 Kasasa Reimagines Its Insight Analytics Platform with MicroStrategy to Simplify Business Intelligence for Community Banking; 27/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q REV. $123.0M, EST. $120.0M; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Engagement Provider Vibes Embeds MicroStrategy to Help Companies Increase Return on Marketing; 10/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Further Transforms Visual Data Discovery with MicroStrategy 10.11™

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.71, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold MSTR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 6.76 million shares or 10.71% less from 7.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 0.01% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 217,724 shares. Zacks Mgmt has invested 0.02% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) or 8,058 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 163,785 shares. Moreover, Barclays Pcl has 0% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 10,595 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Millennium Limited Company holds 12,638 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2,000 are held by Jbf Cap. Comerica State Bank stated it has 8,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 110,566 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Principal Financial Group Inc has 0.01% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 66,233 shares. Bartlett And Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Comml Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 35,213 shares.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 250,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $6.71 million activity. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $3.68M was made by NEITHERCUT DAVID J on Friday, February 8. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Brackenridge Alexander sold $144,641. Another trade for 315 shares valued at $22,747 was sold by Sorenson Christa L. Another trade for 684 shares valued at $49,393 was made by Manelis Michael L on Tuesday, February 5. Altshuler Barry sold $732,900 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Garechana Robert sold $49,610 worth of stock.

Analysts await Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, up 4.94% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.81 per share. EQR’s profit will be $314.93 million for 23.08 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Equity Residential for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.66% EPS growth.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 24,371 shares to 893,553 shares, valued at $19.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 200,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnc Invt Corp.