As Equity Residential (EQR) Share Value Rose, Green Street Investors Upped Its Holding by $6.13 Million; Aqr Capital Management Holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Has Trimmed by $698,850 as Stock Value Rose

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 7,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 438,996 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.55 million, down from 446,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $104.6. About 698,265 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46 million, up from 176,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $81.64. About 1.02M shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 1.88 million shares to 1.91 million shares, valued at $342.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 571,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 877,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jana Partnersâ€™ Latest Moves – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Oriental Education & Technology Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For April 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Best Performing Large-Cap ADRs: January 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks to Buy That Beat Earnings and Revenue Estimates and Raised Guidance – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71M and $180.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 23,400 shares to 387,857 shares, valued at $12.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO) by 25,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,300 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsr stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Mirae Asset Investments holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 26,152 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 14,712 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 394,787 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corporation accumulated 193,762 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc accumulated 117,266 shares. City Commerce accumulated 0% or 51 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). New York-based Griffin Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Amica Retiree Med stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Heitman Real Est Secs Ltd invested in 1.49 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Tru has invested 0.08% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Contravisory Invest Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 61,837 shares. Etrade Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.08% or 36,446 shares. American Research & Management has invested 0.04% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).