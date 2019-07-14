As Equity Residential (EQR) Share Price Rose, Holder Heitman Real Estate Securities Cut by $6.95 Million Its Stake; Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Position Has Upped by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 302,305 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.02M, up from 292,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $91.55. About 1.77M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO MATERIALLY IMPACT 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS OR CAPITAL RETURNS; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685 Million; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CLEARING OPERATIONS UNDERPIN CME AND ICE CREDITWORTHINESS; 12/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Bank of England expects big Libor switch to start in earnest; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Futures ADV Rose 4%; 09/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange CEO Says Atlanta Has Become a Tech-Centric City (Video); 07/05/2018 – NYSE Owner ICE Is Said to Be Working on Bitcoin Trading Platform; 18/04/2018 – ICE EXCHANGE ICE.N SAYS WILL LAUNCH THREE-MONTH FUTURES CONTRACT BASED ON BANK OF ENGLAND’S “SONIA” RATE ON JUNE 1

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 92,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.49M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.49 million, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $78.85. About 939,379 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 22.31% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 24,730 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $34.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 60,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 935,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

Analysts await Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 4.94% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.81 per share. EQR’s profit will be $314.96M for 23.19 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Equity Residential for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.66% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $6.71 million activity. The insider Fenster Scott sold 475 shares worth $34,301. Sorenson Christa L had sold 315 shares worth $22,747 on Tuesday, February 5. Altshuler Barry had sold 1,381 shares worth $99,725. Brackenridge Alexander sold $144,641 worth of stock. The insider Garechana Robert sold 687 shares worth $49,610. $67,302 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was sold by Kaufman Ian on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Inv Corporation holds 217,063 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Marco Invest Management Limited Liability Corp owns 3,214 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Brinker Capital Incorporated has invested 0.23% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 954,994 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur holds 0.35% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 37,162 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has 3.06M shares. Nomura Incorporated invested in 53,562 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Brown Advisory stated it has 6,417 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sarasin Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.24% or 164,898 shares. Telemus Capital Limited Liability accumulated 14,339 shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mngmt has 0.23% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Stelac Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 1,805 shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Conning Inc holds 0.02% or 9,755 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins invested in 115,635 shares.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT) by 4,519 shares to 19,353 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 14,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,715 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,905 were accumulated by Boltwood Mgmt. Pittenger & Anderson, a Nebraska-based fund reported 575 shares. Capital Guardian Tru holds 1.01M shares. Assetmark invested in 1,289 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Limited Company holds 0.15% or 9,210 shares. Ls Advsr Llc reported 0.12% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). First Allied Advisory Svcs, a Missouri-based fund reported 9,759 shares. Tcw Grp Inc has invested 1.41% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Keybank Association Oh invested in 0.21% or 454,666 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust owns 79,031 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Alkeon Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2.94 million shares. Cibc Ww Mkts has 0.05% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Moreover, Fruth Investment Mngmt has 0.19% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 1,501 shares. The Iowa-based Dubuque Savings Bank And Trust Co has invested 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).