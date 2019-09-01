As Equity Residential (EQR) Share Price Rose, Apg Asset Management Us Trimmed Holding; As Darden Restaurants (DRI) Market Value Rose, Arizona State Retirement System Has Cut Position by $318,714

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 2,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 73,625 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94M, down from 76,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $120.98. About 864,692 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN WILL NOT OFFER BUY-ONE-TAKE-ONE OLIVE GARDEN DEAL IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 06/03/2018 INDIA DRI MOVED SURAT COURT AGAINST NIRAV MODI, 3 COS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 437,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 14.62M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 billion, down from 15.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $84.76. About 1.26 million shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 698,074 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $43.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 3.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 24.91 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

More recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “This Apartment REIT’s Dividend Is Safe, But Growth Is Limited: Equity Residential – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Will Equity Residential’s (NYSE:EQR) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 118,856 shares to 166,731 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 7,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $164.78 million for 22.24 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.