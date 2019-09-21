As Equity Residential (EQR) Market Value Rose, Holder Pictet Asset Management LTD Lowered by $1.77 Million Its Position; Aviance Capital Partners Trimmed Its Position in Visa (V) by $1.45 Million as Share Price Rose

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 23,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 258,712 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.64M, down from 282,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $85.17. About 6.10 million shares traded or 321.38% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M

Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 24.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc sold 8,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 26,109 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53 million, down from 34,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 12.81 million shares traded or 87.91% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE SPECIAL ONE-YEAR VISA FOR VENEZUELANS: PINERA; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57M and $362.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 86,651 shares to 165,776 shares, valued at $814,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 20 Year Treasury Bond (TLT) by 7,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,636 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.22B for 30.43 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 3,342 shares to 288,868 shares, valued at $312.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 426,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 977,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Analysts await Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 6.02% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.83 per share. EQR’s profit will be $326.36 million for 24.20 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Equity Residential for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.33% EPS growth.

