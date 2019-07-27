As Equity Residential (EQR) Market Value Rose, Green Street Investors Has Boosted Holding by $6.13 Million; As Mdc Partners (MDCA) Stock Rose, Shareholder Indaba Capital Management LP Boosted Position

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46 million, up from 176,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $78.56. About 1.28M shares traded or 14.16% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 22.31% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 59.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 2.59M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.92 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56 million, up from 4.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $175.44M market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.44. About 132,171 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 23.66% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 25/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – MDC Partners Appoints Desirée Rogers as Independent Director to Its Bd; 26/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS APPOINTS DESIRéE ROGERS AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR TO ITS BOARD; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Partners Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDCA); 12/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC MDCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM ; RATING $11.00; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS BUYS MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN INSTRUMENT; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT, A LEADING INDEPEND; 23/04/2018 – MDC Partners Schedules Conference Call to Discuss its Financial Results for the Three Months Ending March 31, 2018; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $122,080 activity. O’DONOVAN ANNE MARIE bought 17,832 shares worth $51,891. Gendel Mitchell bought $18,500 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold MDCA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 0.77% less from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corp holds 0% or 536,761 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability owns 16,373 shares. Stanley Capital Management Lc reported 1.54M shares or 1.7% of all its holdings. Bank Of America Corp De invested in 51,352 shares or 0% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund reported 19,400 shares. Hightower Llc reported 12,678 shares. 118,318 are owned by Aqr Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Taylor Asset Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 257,631 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Miracle Mile Advsr, California-based fund reported 10,757 shares. Tower Cap Limited Company (Trc) reported 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Wells Fargo Company Mn has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al holds 0.01% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) or 98,389 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 11,440 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Marco Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 3,214 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp has 0.27% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Point72 Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 30,990 shares. Invesco invested in 0.16% or 6.47M shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 4,000 shares. Moreover, Comerica Retail Bank has 0.07% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Moreover, Utd Automobile Association has 0.06% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 315,950 shares. Amica Mutual Ins accumulated 37,162 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.04% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 37,621 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0% or 174 shares. Motco owns 0.03% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 3,710 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Llc invested 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 30,688 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). First Hawaiian Retail Bank has invested 0.05% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $6.71 million activity. 50,000 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares with value of $3.68M were sold by NEITHERCUT DAVID J. The insider GEORGE ALAN W sold 25,000 shares worth $1.84M. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Kaufman Ian sold $67,302. Manelis Michael L sold $49,393 worth of stock or 684 shares. 315 shares valued at $22,747 were sold by Sorenson Christa L on Tuesday, February 5. 475 shares were sold by Fenster Scott, worth $34,301.

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71 million and $180.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 23,400 shares to 387,857 shares, valued at $12.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,300 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI).