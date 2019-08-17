As Equity Residential (EQR) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Trimmed Its Position by $6.95 Million; Cedar Rock Capital LTD Position in Starbucks (SBUX) Boosted as Stock Rose

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 92,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.49 million, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $81.64. About 1.02 million shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 88,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 9.97 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $741.41 million, up from 9.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 5.03M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/05/2018 – The Manifest Finds Starbucks Is User Favorite in Survey of Restaurant Loyalty Apps; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Agreement Includes a Fincl Settlement as Well as Continued Listening, Dialogue; 07/05/2018 – Caffeine shot for Nestlé with $7bn Starbucks deal; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Starbucks founder defends decision to close stores; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks Anti-Bias Training Day Leads to a Long To-Do List; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks debuts gin barrel-aged cold brew to lure coffee drinkers to Seattle Roastery; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks C.E.O. Apologizes After Arrests of 2 Black Men; 27/04/2018 – The CEO of Starbucks says sales haven’t taken a hit following the Philly arrests; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benin Management invested in 0.95% or 29,795 shares. 24,000 were accumulated by Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Edgewood Mgmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hap Trading has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Alley Ltd invested 2.14% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Salem Investment Counselors holds 0.18% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 31,725 shares. First Personal Services holds 64,831 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor Inc holds 2.74M shares. Personal Cap Advsrs Corp owns 659,493 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Citizens And Northern Corporation holds 34,120 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. First Midwest Bancshares Trust Division stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Wolverine Asset Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 34,910 shares. Lourd Limited Liability Company holds 6,380 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One holds 0.28% or 688,458 shares in its portfolio. 8,237 are owned by Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Trading Nation’ Traders Talk Chipolte, McDonald’s And Starbucks – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Starbucks (SBUX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Starbucks (SBUX) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Aurora Cannabis, Starbucks and Beyond Meat – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks: Fantastic Results – And Priced Accordingly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vici Properties Inc by 96,950 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $33.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 24,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc.