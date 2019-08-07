As Equity Residential (EQR) Market Valuation Rose, Resolution Capital LTD Has Raised Its Holding by $9.90 Million; Peddock Capital Advisors Lowered Its Nasdaq (NDAQ) Position by $463,101

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) by 83.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 1,056 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92,000, down from 6,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $95.85. About 632,849 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 24/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CONTINUES TDACU.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 28/03/2018 – New Research from SolarWinds MSP, with the Ponemon Institute, Shows Cybersecurity Awareness Doesn’t Fuel Better Preparation; 06/03/2018 – Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, Entering U.S. Power Assist Wheelchair Market; 19/03/2018 – SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Announces Receipt of Minimum Bid Price Notice From NASDAQ; 15/05/2018 – Oncobiologics: Nasdaq Granted Request for Extension Through June 26; 09/03/2018 – Tauriga Sciences Inc. Increases Equity Stake in Colorado Based NASDAQ Listed Biotechnology Firm Focused in the Medical Field of; 08/05/2018 – Shipt Launches Same-Day Delivery From Dierbergs and Target in Osage Beach; 24/05/2018 – Phenom People Named One of Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces 2018; 09/04/2018 – Atlas Financial Holdings Announces Receipt of Notification Letter from Nasdaq Due to Timing of Filing on Form 10-K; Subsequently Notified That It is in Compliance; 24/04/2018 – ARHT Media Showcases its Holographic Telepresence Technology at CinemaCon 2018 in Las Vegas

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 131,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 4.47M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $336.90 million, up from 4.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $79.14. About 1.26 million shares traded or 6.68% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $200.51M for 19.80 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 0% or 414 shares. Capital Advsr Limited Limited invested in 81 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 83,879 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Captrust Financial Advsr holds 1,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blair William & Company Il reported 4,224 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 0.01% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 6,000 shares. Stanley reported 12,642 shares. The West Virginia-based City Hldgs has invested 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Ent Fin Svcs holds 92 shares or 0% of its portfolio. British Columbia Invest Corporation reported 0.02% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). 4.11 million were reported by Invesco Ltd. Intrust National Bank Na reported 0.09% stake. Jane Street Group Ltd accumulated 14,509 shares. First Long Island Lc invested in 0.03% or 2,360 shares.

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96M and $184.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 4,045 shares to 12,918 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Marke (EEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr holds 4,888 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Schroder Inv Grp Incorporated accumulated 0% or 11,642 shares. Montag A Associate has invested 0.03% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Utah Retirement stated it has 90,281 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al reported 0.06% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Presima holds 20,000 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il has invested 0.09% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Charles Schwab Investment stated it has 4.43 million shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt holds 0.05% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 17,800 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 22,344 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca accumulated 0.19% or 3,000 shares. Honeywell Intl holds 118,584 shares or 3.48% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.13% or 630,536 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank invested in 0.05% or 11,375 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 7,189 shares.

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93 billion and $3.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 110,985 shares to 645,994 shares, valued at $76.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Terreno Rlty Corp (NYSE:TRNO) by 68,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.92M shares, and cut its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

