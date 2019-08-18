As Equity Residential (EQR) Market Valuation Rose, Land & Buildings Investment Management Increased by $14.75 Million Its Position; United Technologies (UTX) Shares Declined While Williams Jones & Associates Has Trimmed Its Position by $459,776

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 3,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 29,541 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, down from 33,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.42 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS; 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 101.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 196,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The hedge fund held 389,810 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.36M, up from 193,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $81.64. About 1.02M shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30 million and $408.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 58,940 shares to 29,845 shares, valued at $5.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Capital Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Colony reported 0.03% stake. Tower Limited Co (Trc) reported 11,524 shares stake. Capital Fund Mngmt owns 0% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 7,189 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.54% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Fiduciary Trust Communications owns 38,382 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 970,883 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Shelton Capital has 264 shares. Parkside Fincl Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Intact Mngmt holds 44,200 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Westwood Grp accumulated 0.01% or 8,075 shares. Pggm Invs reported 5.82M shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 3.77 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Lmr Prtnrs Llp has 8,342 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 363,393 shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 15.55 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.