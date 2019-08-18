As Equity Residential (EQR) Market Valuation Rose, Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Lowered Its Stake by $6.95 Million; As Transdigm Group (TDG) Shares Rose, Holder Aravt Global Cut Its Stake

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 92,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.49M, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $81.64. About 1.02M shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review

Aravt Global Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 18.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aravt Global Llc sold 33,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 148,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.19 million, down from 181,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aravt Global Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $13.88 during the last trading session, reaching $530.1. About 332,428 shares traded or 13.77% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Adj EPS $3.79; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY WARBURG PINCUS’S EXTANT FOR ABOUT $525M; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Extant From Warburg Pincus for About $525M in Cash; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Ebitda $1.83B-$1.88B; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Cont Ops EPS $15.22-EPS $15.86; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Widens 63 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 24/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM COMPLETES PURCHASE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Transdigm’s Senior Secured Term Loan E And B3 Rating To Senior Subordinated Notes; B1 Cfr Unchanged; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm To Acquire Extant Aerospace; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM NAMES W. NICHOLAS HOWLEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4,319 activity.

More notable recent TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Tiger Global 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Increase in Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX), (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “10 Serious Earnings Season Winners from the Week of August 10 – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TransDigm Third Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, August 6, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Aravt Global Llc, which manages about $631.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Godaddy Inc by 52,000 shares to 486,000 shares, valued at $36.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pointstate Cap Ltd Partnership holds 34,300 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Barometer Cap Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 16,260 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset invested 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). 4 were reported by Plante Moran Limited Liability. The North Carolina-based Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.09% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 7,388 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.06% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Goodnow Group Ltd has 76,890 shares for 4.82% of their portfolio. Korea Corp invested in 0.01% or 4,500 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Berkshire Prtn Ltd invested 84.18% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Aperio Group Inc Ltd owns 36,150 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Invest Mgmt accumulated 27,060 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 8,386 shares to 99,039 shares, valued at $28.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 413,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Welltower Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Cwm Lc owns 3,129 shares. 27,247 were accumulated by Qs Limited Liability. Presima invested in 20,000 shares. Focused Wealth invested in 0.01% or 298 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 179,099 shares stake. Adage Cap Gp Llc accumulated 464,933 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell has invested 0.04% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Parametric Associate Limited Company invested in 768,897 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 592,680 shares. Teachers Annuity Association Of America reported 2.23% stake. Global Endowment Management Lp holds 12,000 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Forward reported 0.14% stake. Greenleaf reported 0% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Fil Limited invested in 235,241 shares.