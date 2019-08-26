As Equity Residential (EQR) Market Valuation Rose, Green Street Investors Has Increased Holding; As Adobe (ADBE) Share Price Rose, Pointstate Capital LP Upped Holding by $228.16 Million

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 161.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 857,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 1.39 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $370.13M, up from 531,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $284.54. About 141,936 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46M, up from 176,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $83.21. About 30,145 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sands Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.89% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3.51 million shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.46% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 883,266 shares. Tuttle Tactical accumulated 11,507 shares. First Natl invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Aqr Capital Management Lc stated it has 0.82% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Kings Point Cap has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fil Limited accumulated 1.11M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.82% or 2.18M shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas accumulated 41,100 shares. Perkins Coie Trust stated it has 800 shares. Joel Isaacson & Com Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 1,227 shares. The Michigan-based Sigma Planning has invested 0.18% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Palestra Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 3.61% stake. Edgestream Lp reported 25,461 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial Inc reported 1.13M shares.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (Call) (NYSE:ANTM) by 36,300 shares to 21,800 shares, valued at $6.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Adobe: Well Positioned To Dominate Digital Content Creation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Down 4.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on January 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: CARS, SRG, ADBE – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71 million and $180.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 7,000 shares to 58,066 shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 23,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,100 shares, and cut its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC).

More important recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Equity Residential’s (NYSE:EQR) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Equity Residential (EQR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance”, Seekingalpha.com published: “This Apartment REIT’s Dividend Is Safe, But Growth Is Limited: Equity Residential – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anchor Capital Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 5,315 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp stated it has 1,940 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.21% or 623,426 shares. Bartlett And Co Limited Co has 556 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.24% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Stifel Fin Corp reported 55,220 shares. Moreover, Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.07% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 98,879 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 0.09% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 25,339 shares. Northern owns 0.13% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 6.77M shares. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division reported 35,701 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability owns 989,604 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.1% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 400 shares. First Manhattan Company accumulated 2,168 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corp holds 0.05% or 64,100 shares.