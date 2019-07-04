As Equity Lifestyle Properties In (ELS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Bahl & Gaynor Boosted Position; Costco Whsl New Com (COST) Holder Capital Counsel Has Upped Its Position

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties In (ELS) by 36.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 10,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,262 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, up from 30,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Properties In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $124.92. About 239,803 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 32.18% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500.

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 3,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 360,891 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.39 million, up from 357,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $269.14. About 986,472 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl A (BRKA) by 1 shares to 16 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard All World Ex (VEU) by 10,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,634 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $694,524 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 80.77 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 8,200 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 0.4% or 45,897 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 79,777 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Co has 0.31% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Renaissance Gp Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 0.04% or 1.04 million shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 362,536 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors holds 0.04% or 1,075 shares. Da Davidson & Com holds 0% or 1,927 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset reported 11,461 shares. Aqr Capital Management Lc holds 0.02% or 179,645 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 5,306 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 633,563 shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 11,896 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il reported 3,388 shares stake.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (NYSE:RHT) by 8,029 shares to 605,396 shares, valued at $110.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.