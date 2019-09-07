As Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Shares Rose, Aew Capital Management LP Has Raised Stake by $534,546; As Mastercard (MA) Share Value Rose, South State Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.26 Million

South State Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 5,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 60,510 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.25M, down from 65,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $291.38. About 2.59 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 4,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The hedge fund held 558,295 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.81 million, up from 553,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $135.24. About 548,571 shares traded or 13.20% up from the average. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.97 billion for 36.06 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 14,721 shares to 281,850 shares, valued at $15.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,312 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rlj Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 87,619 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $28.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vici Properties Inc.