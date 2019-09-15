As Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Share Price Rose, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Lowered Stake by $1.04 Million; Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Shareholder Swiss National Bank Lifted Position

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 7.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 6,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.84% . The institutional investor held 103,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08 million, up from 96,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.02. About 377,330 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 44.89% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES SAYS ON APRIL 18, 2018 CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES FOR A $400 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN SEES 2Q EPS 86C TO 91C W/5C ACCT CHARGE, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY REV $616.2 MLN, UP 24%; 13/04/2018 Nu Skin Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q EPS 64C, EST. 71C; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY SHR $0.64; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q Rev $630M-$650M; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q EPS 86c-EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees FY18 EPS $3.45-EPS $3.65

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) by 83.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 8,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 1,707 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $207,000, down from 10,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $130.19. About 321,153 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS); 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $92.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 44,200 shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $148.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 79,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold NUS shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 43.29 million shares or 8.39% more from 39.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.01% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). 5,984 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Riverhead Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 7,120 shares. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 3,069 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 5,978 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Co invested 0.11% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 9,600 shares. Us Commercial Bank De stated it has 2,007 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Prescott Grp Incorporated Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.41% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc accumulated 113,605 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Paradigm Management has 0.02% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 5,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Smith Thomas W owns 196,500 shares or 6.68% of their US portfolio.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $531.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 13,814 shares to 46,541 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp (NYSE:CBS) by 28,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Ferrari N V.

Analysts await Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 3.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.03 per share. ELS’s profit will be $97.41M for 30.42 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 81.32 million shares or 0.69% more from 80.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 10,371 shares. Us State Bank De has invested 0% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Riverhead Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 7,520 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust has 0.22% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 2,239 shares. Profund Advsrs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 6,093 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.06% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) or 2,596 shares. Caxton Ltd Partnership reported 1,967 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 49,453 shares. Denali Advisors Limited Co has 60,400 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial has invested 0.14% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). M&T Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Td Asset Mgmt owns 2,058 shares. Franklin Res Inc holds 179,857 shares. Northern Trust holds 0.03% or 925,551 shares in its portfolio. Blair William & Il holds 0% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) or 2,099 shares.