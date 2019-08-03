As Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Market Value Rose, Strs Ohio Decreased Its Holding; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Declined, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Boosted by $478,438 Its Position

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 8,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 117,315 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.41M, down from 126,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $126.52. About 352,649 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS); 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 3,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 20,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, up from 17,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.56% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Richard C Young holds 2.57% or 96,202 shares in its portfolio. Efg Asset (Americas) owns 5,744 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Shayne And Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.18% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,800 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel accumulated 182,835 shares or 2.26% of the stock. Intersect Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 38,343 shares. Nadler Group Inc owns 0.34% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 7,729 shares. Aperio Ltd Com holds 1.25% or 2.07 million shares. Moreover, Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.74% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 178,704 shares. Commerce Commercial Bank reported 1.11 million shares. Lvw Lc owns 1.17% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 31,324 shares. Services Automobile Association owns 1.91 million shares. 63,500 are held by Haverford Financial Svcs. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 1.47% or 4.14 million shares in its portfolio. 17,747 are held by Mutual Of Omaha Financial Bank Wealth Management.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Market (EEMS) by 16,000 shares to 240,000 shares, valued at $10.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney (Walt) Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 204,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Presidio Inc.

Analysts await Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 3.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.03 per share. ELS’s profit will be $97.41 million for 29.56 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.