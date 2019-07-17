As Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Aew Capital Management LP Increased Holding; Monroe Bank & Trust Upped Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $989.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $11.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2009.9. About 2.62M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Expert Travel Advice From Lonely Planet Now Available On Voice Devices; 04/04/2018 – FLIPKART BOARD SAID TO HAVE GIVEN NOD TO ENGAGE W/ AMAZON: TOI; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Amazon Business, which sells bulk items to business customers, has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products after considering it last year, according to people familiar with the matter; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE SAYS THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL TO BE STREAMED GLOBALLY DURING THE 2018 & 2019 SEASONS TO OVER 100 MILLION AMAZON PRIME MEMBERS; 01/05/2018 – The company’s media content business remained under pressure as large media customers such as Apple and Amazon.com develop in-house capabilities to handle their web traffic; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S CHRISTINA FARR: AMAZON IS HIRING A FORMER FDA OFFICIAL TO WORK ON ITS SECRETIVE HEALTH TECH BUSINESS; 05/04/2018 – JPM, Amazon, Berkshire will use data to improve healthcare; 09/03/2018 – AJC: #BREAKING: Amazon delegation expected to visit Atlanta soon for HQ2 site visits

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 4,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 558,295 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.81M, up from 553,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $125.99. About 310,373 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 32.18% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS); 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon Air Capacity Expands With New 15-Plane Order – Nasdaq” on June 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After “Apex Legends Season 2″ Disappointment, Is Electronic Arts a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “How Good Does Amazon’s Prime Day Need To Be? – Benzinga” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Brand-Name Growth Stocks That Keep Getting Better With Age – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day Rules Change for Suppliers Sends Message to Investors – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

More notable recent Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcoa, Apple, Autodesk, BB&T, Bed Bath & Beyond, Camping World, Nvidia, Vertex, Voya and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on March 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Upping Your Investment Game With UMH: One Step Further – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

