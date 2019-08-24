As Equity Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Aristotle Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding; Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lowered Its Position in Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) as Valuation Rose

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG) by 68.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc sold 80,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.29% . The institutional investor held 37,223 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, down from 117,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Asbury Automotive Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $88.74. About 103,305 shares traded. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has risen 30.42% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ABG News: 24/04/2018 – Asbury Automotive 1Q Tax Rate 25% Vs. 36% Year-Ago; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTO 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.93, EST. $1.80; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTO 1Q REV. $1.61B, EST. $1.58B; 03/05/2018 – Asbury Automotive Appoints Thomas J. Reddin as New Chair of Board’s Governance & Nominating Committee; 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – INTEND TO DISCUSS CONCERNS WITH OTHER SHAREHOLDERS, DIRECTORS, MANAGEMENT OF ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE, OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES; 10/04/2018 – Asbury Auto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.93, EST. $1.80; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Asbury Communities’ (MD) Revs at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 New Jersey Drug Treatment Centers Directory Expansion Continues With Asbury Park; 19/03/2018 – TripleCare Launches Telemedicine Services at Asbury Communities

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 71,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 2.20 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251.58 million, up from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $135.15. About 350,315 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS); 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 80.77 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Lc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Cornerstone Advisors Inc, a Washington-based fund reported 35 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 113,711 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Massachusetts Fincl Ma owns 0.03% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 677,025 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 20,111 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0.06% or 12.32 million shares in its portfolio. Eii stated it has 11,691 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer & Communication has invested 0.01% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Virtu Fincl Lc has invested 0.04% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Raymond James Service Advsr Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Telemus Capital Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Dupont Cap Management Corp accumulated 0.07% or 26,034 shares. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 1.04M shares. Waratah Cap Advsrs Limited has 365,451 shares for 4.41% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 26 shares.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10B and $16.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.33M shares to 718,898 shares, valued at $57.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 3.90 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 137,650 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $373.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 196,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 501,453 shares, and has risen its stake in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold ABG shares while 49 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 19.85 million shares or 1.83% less from 20.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) for 5,730 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 11,694 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.02% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0.04% invested in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Jacobs Levy Equity accumulated 18,380 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 14,784 shares in its portfolio. Bowling Portfolio Ltd Liability Corp invested in 8,558 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc has 0.01% invested in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). First Manhattan invested in 166,435 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus invested 0% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 5,638 shares in its portfolio. Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp reported 69,500 shares.

Analysts await Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 4.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.21 per share. ABG’s profit will be $44.70 million for 9.60 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.