As Equity Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) Stock Rose, Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Lowered by $10.20 Million Its Holding; Extreme Networks (EXTR) Shareholder Springowl Associates Has Trimmed Its Holding by $840,000 as Stock Declined

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 37.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,796 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 320,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $814.94M market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.77. About 708,365 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 23.62% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 23/04/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Extreme Networks, Inc; 30/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces that Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Securities Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss; 27/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule; 01/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 23/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 15; 29/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, BORROWED ABOUT $200 MILLION UNDER THE SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES TO PAY OFF EXISTING DEBT; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 16C TO 23C, EST. 29C; 24/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference Jun 15; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q EPS 1c-EPS 8c

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS) by 19.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 89,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 365,451 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.77M, down from 454,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $125.58. About 458,603 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 32.18% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS); 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’

Analysts await Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 113.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.15 per share. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Extreme Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold EXTR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 91.87 million shares or 5.68% more from 86.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny accumulated 0.01% or 11,751 shares. Da Davidson & Com accumulated 319,633 shares. 41,500 were accumulated by Quantitative Management Ltd. Pnc Financial Services Gp invested 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested in 18,881 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 0% or 75,984 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0.11% or 1.00M shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 36,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Intll Group has invested 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Jpmorgan Chase & has 690,072 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners invested in 0% or 13,584 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 2.74 million shares. Schroder Mgmt Group, Maine-based fund reported 1.09M shares.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colliers Intl Group Inc Sub Vtg Shs by 13,083 shares to 410,734 shares, valued at $27.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simply Good Foods by 76,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).

Analysts await Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. ELS’s profit will be $84.60M for 33.40 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.81% negative EPS growth.