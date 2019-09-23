As Equity Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) Stock Rose, Phocas Financial Lowered Holding; Adobe Systems (ADBE) Holder Jacobs & Co Has Cut Holding as Share Value Rose

Jacobs & Co decreased its stake in Adobe Systems (ADBE) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co sold 1,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 40,541 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.95 million, down from 42,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Adobe Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $277.39. About 1.45 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) by 5.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 1,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 21,099 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $256.02B, down from 22,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Pptys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $134.38. About 223,221 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS)

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $59000.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in One Main Holdings by 146,766 shares to 514,499 shares, valued at $1739.52 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.28 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 3.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.03 per share. ELS’s profit will be $97.41M for 31.40 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56 million and $619.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,644 shares to 75,292 shares, valued at $9.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

