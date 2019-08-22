As Equity Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) Share Price Rose, Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Trimmed Holding by $15.19 Million; Hilltop Holdings Has Boosted Its Duke Energy New (DUK) Stake

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 54.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 6,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 19,161 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 12,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $91.18. About 970,059 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 11/05/2018 – DUKE CUTS CATAWBA 2 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES 0.5 PERCENT POWER RETAIL GROWTH LONG-TERM; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy To Spend $11 Billion To Expand Renewables, Adapt To Low-carbon Future — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Gives CEO Lynn Good 55% Raise With Retention Grant; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy’s new Climate Report details the company’s ability to adapt to a low-carbon future; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q EPS 88c; 13/04/2018 – Kenturcky PSC: April 13, 2018 – PSC Cuts Duke Energy Electric Rate Request; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY MAKES `MINOR’ ADJUSTMENTS TO ALTERNATE ROUTE; 02/04/2018 – DUKE FILES TO RAISE FL RATES TO RECOVER PLANT INVESTMENT COSTS; 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS) by 16.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 133,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 677,025 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.38 million, down from 810,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $136.71. About 114,992 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 10,681 shares to 10,538 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (NYSE:BBN) by 99,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 562,373 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (NYSE:ETV).

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 311,841 shares to 18.51 million shares, valued at $1.95B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB) by 457,937 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 80.77 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 3.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.03 per share. ELS’s profit will be $97.40M for 31.94 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.