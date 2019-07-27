As Equity Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Trimmed Its Stake; Expedia Group (EXPE) Stock Declined While Golub Group Has Cut by $349,988 Its Stake

Golub Group Llc decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc sold 2,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 262,892 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.28M, down from 265,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $139.42. About 9.14 million shares traded or 440.50% up from the average. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Points; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $124B, EST. $116.4M; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss/Shr 91c; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – TRIVAGO CONTINUED TO INCREASE SHARE OF THE REST OF WORLD REGION IN FIRST QUARTER TO 20%, UP FROM 15% IN SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 26/04/2018 – Expedia takes off after earnings; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 15/05/2018 – Eurowings to expand online presence in bid to drive sales; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 26/03/2018 – EXPEDIA, REPORTS NAME CHANGE TO EXPEDIA GROUP,

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 3,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,280 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $375,000, down from 6,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $123.75. About 796,795 shares traded or 38.06% up from the average. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 32.18% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS)

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 364,536 shares to 396,791 shares, valued at $19.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 15,569 shares in the quarter, for a total of 339,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allen Ops Ltd reported 24,470 shares. Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd Company accumulated 4,362 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Westpac Bk Corporation accumulated 48,603 shares. Us State Bank De has 0.01% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 16,799 shares. American Grp has 68,088 shares. Garde holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 4,549 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt Corp accumulated 210 shares. Howard Hughes Institute invested in 45,000 shares or 1.25% of the stock. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.11% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). 4,186 are owned by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Com Of Vermont reported 0% stake. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 48,985 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 40 shares. Scout invested in 0.36% or 148,891 shares. First Manhattan invested in 0% or 4,400 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $694,524 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 80.77 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Principal Fin Gru has 0.13% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 74,309 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 179,645 are owned by Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability. Ameriprise Fincl has 0.05% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 4,327 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 190,174 shares. Loomis Sayles & Company Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 207,200 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. 3,220 are held by Beese Fulmer Invest. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). 1,429 were accumulated by Bessemer Group. Citigroup reported 111,460 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Spirit Of America Management Corporation holds 0.36% or 21,250 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 173 shares.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $227.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 12,615 shares to 66,132 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).