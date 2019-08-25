As Equity Lifestyle Pptys Com (ELS) Share Price Rose, Eii Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Credit Suisse Ag Holding in Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Has Trimmed as Valuation Rose

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc (PEBO) by 44.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 11,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.03% . The institutional investor held 14,812 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $458,000, down from 26,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Peoples Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $628.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $30.43. About 60,955 shares traded or 32.13% up from the average. Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has declined 12.10% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PEBO News: 23/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBO); 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp (OHIO) 1Q EPS 64c; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Reports Record Quarterly Net Income; 14/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor; 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of ASB Financial Corp; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Declares Increase to Qtrly Div; 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBC)

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Com (ELS) by 23.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 3,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 11,691 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 15,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $135.15. About 363,121 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS); 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c

Analysts await Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 3.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.03 per share. ELS’s profit will be $97.40 million for 31.58 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equity LifeStyle Properties: Manufactured Home REIT Offers Superior Dividend Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Tucson’s Voyager RV Resort Named 2019 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’ – PRNewswire” published on May 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Equity Lifestyle Properties Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 21, 2019. More interesting news about Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 A-Rated Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ELS Announces 2019 Dividends – Business Wire” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 80.77 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement reported 19,530 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Amp Cap Investors holds 0.29% or 443,745 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 78,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 73,725 are held by Bamco New York. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America owns 79,653 shares. Huntington Bancorp reported 224 shares stake. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 7,185 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0.23% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Assetmark Inc reported 935 shares or 0% of all its holdings. World Asset Mngmt accumulated 4,090 shares. 476,817 were reported by Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited invested 0.04% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Renaissance Technologies Ltd reported 3.02 million shares. Raymond James Assoc has invested 0% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $109.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hope Bancorp Inc by 40,883 shares to 109,136 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global X Fds by 1.06 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $12,038 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.85, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold PEBO shares while 28 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 10.62 million shares or 0.57% less from 10.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd holds 3,158 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) for 7,943 shares. D E Shaw And Com Incorporated has 13,292 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) for 3,685 shares. Fmr has invested 0% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Invesco has invested 0% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Martingale Asset Mngmt LP reported 0.04% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Barclays Plc reported 5,753 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 1.62M shares. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Voya Inv Mngmt Limited holds 10,033 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has invested 0% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Illinois-based Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Vanguard Group Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 12,744 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Peoples Bancorp Inc. Receives Regulatory Approval Of Its Merger With First Prestonsburg Bancshares Inc. – PRNewswire” on March 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of ASB Financial Corp. – PR Newswire” published on April 13, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of First Prestonsburg Bancshares Inc. – PRNewswire” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Peoples Bancorp Inc. To Announce 1st Quarter 2019 Earnings And Conduct Conference Call On April 23 – PRNewswire” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Expecting Peoples Bancorp To Increase Dividends – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.69 per share. PEBO’s profit will be $14.87M for 10.57 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Peoples Bancorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.