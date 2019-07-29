As Equity Lifestyle Ppties (ELS) Stock Price Rose, L & S Advisors Has Cut by $708,168 Its Stake; Hutchinson Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $700,960 as Shares Rose

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Ppties (ELS) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 6,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,567 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81 million, down from 100,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Ppties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $124.39. About 360,869 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 32.18% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS)

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 8,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,786 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42M, up from 83,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $318.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $75.17. About 4.68 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS 4 TO 5 FURTHER WELLS PLANNED FOR 2018 – 2020 IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY TO PERFORM WORK ON COKER; 28/03/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery to begin flexicoker work early next week; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $82.5; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES LNG GLUT OVER IN 2021-2022, DEMAND FOR GAS WILL KEEP GROWING; 25/05/2018 – Russian pledges continued support for Rosneft-Exxon venture; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT ORDERS EXXON TO TURN OVER DOCUMENTS IN PROBE; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Oil-Equivalent Production Down 6%, Adjusted Output Down 3%; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Hopes for New York Top Cop With Different View on Climate; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law

Analysts await Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 3.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.03 per share. ELS’s profit will be $97.40M for 29.06 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $743.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc A by 3,787 shares to 9,091 shares, valued at $10.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enter Pro Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 37,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $694,524 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 80.77 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 1,011 shares. Svcs Automobile Association owns 18,526 shares. 107,605 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Legal & General Public Limited holds 0.02% or 308,608 shares in its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Davis Selected Advisers holds 62,510 shares. Fdx Advsr holds 3,668 shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.22% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Balyasny Asset Lc invested in 11,938 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bluecrest Capital has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Strs Ohio reported 117,315 shares. Huntington Bancshares holds 0% or 224 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.11% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Fifth Third National Bank holds 8,824 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 1.04 million shares.

