As Equity Lifestyle Ppties (ELS) Share Value Rose, L & S Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake; Argentiere Capital Ag Has Upped Stake in Capital One Finl (Call) (COF) by $1.62 Million

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) (COF) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $93.36. About 928,532 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 05/04/2018 – Small Business Owners Unsure of Tax Reform Benefits; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Capital One Multi-asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.59 PCT AT FEB END VS 6.50 PCT AT JAN END; 20/03/2018 – Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 29/03/2018 – Newtek Announces the Signing of a Letter of Intent for New $75.0 Million SBA 504 Credit Facility with Capital One; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO HAS PATCHED ALL CHIPS GOING BACK 9 YEARS AGAINST SPECTRE AND MELTDOWN CHIP FLAWS – CEO, COF CALL; 09/03/2018 – Fed says will not object to revised capital plan from Capital One; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES OF $1,674 MLN VS $1,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $121; 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Ppties (ELS) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 6,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 94,567 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81 million, down from 100,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Ppties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $124.58. About 258,911 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS); 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M

Analysts await Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 3.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.03 per share. ELS’s profit will be $97.41M for 29.11 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 80.77 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 37,808 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt owns 48,300 shares. Moreover, Denali Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.95% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 63,000 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd reported 410 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Bessemer Gp Inc accumulated 1,429 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 5,160 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). 6,154 were reported by Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Corp. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 329 shares. Advisors Asset Management owns 15,848 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Walter & Keenan Finance Consulting Mi Adv holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 3,280 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 3,501 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $694,524 activity.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $743.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 6,491 shares to 16,993 shares, valued at $4.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Natl Res (NYSE:PXD) by 4,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

