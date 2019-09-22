As Equity L (ELS) Stock Rose, Ubs Oconnor Increased Stake by $4.30 Billion; Ejf Capital Stake in First Horizon Natl (FHN) Trimmed by $19.14 Million

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) by 33.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 1.37M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The hedge fund held 2.71M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.39M, down from 4.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.10 billion market cap company. It closed at $16.32 lastly. It is down 8.12% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 24/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.43%; 02/05/2018 – Forbes names First Horizon one of nation’s best employers; 03/04/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to announce financial results and host conference call on April 13; 10/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Noninterest Income $135.9M; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q EPS 27c; 14/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon: Capital Bank Merger on Track With Cost Savings, Revenue Synergies; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net $90.6M

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Equity L (ELS) by 128.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 35,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The hedge fund held 62,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.63B, up from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Equity L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $134.11. About 511,906 shares traded or 4.66% up from the average. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500.

Analysts await First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FHN’s profit will be $131.25M for 9.71 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by First Horizon National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 28 investors sold FHN shares while 96 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 251.42 million shares or 6.78% less from 269.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory Securities Llc stated it has 0.05% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Caxton Limited Partnership reported 300,000 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Quebec – Canada-based Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has invested 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Prelude Cap Management invested in 0.01% or 9,620 shares. Next Grp Inc Inc reported 2,015 shares. The Illinois-based Blair William And Com Il has invested 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Trustmark Bancshares Department, a Mississippi-based fund reported 595 shares. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora reported 60 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 12.43 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited holds 2,761 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 374,201 shares. 715,197 were accumulated by Huber Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 83,469 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Parkside Fin Comml Bank & Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 53 shares.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $805.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 581,081 shares to 1.76 million shares, valued at $62.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (NYSE:AEL) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,000 shares, and has risen its stake in First Savings Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG).

More notable recent First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Horizon Foundation Releases Inaugural Annual Report – GlobeNewswire” on May 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “First Horizon Releases 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on January 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “First Horizon gains 5.5% on improved outlook, Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Horizon Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:FHN – GlobeNewswire” published on October 16, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Tennessee Bank Honored for Exceptional Customer Service – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

More notable recent Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:ELS) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Equity LifeStyle Properties: Manufactured Home REIT Offers Superior Dividend Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Equity LifeStyle announces two-for-one stock split – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investing In Property Through Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 81.32 million shares or 0.69% more from 80.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Daiwa Grp Incorporated has 1.03% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 962,064 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 1,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation, Delaware-based fund reported 29,926 shares. Amalgamated Bank reported 18,950 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.1% or 47,777 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 0.13% or 1.89 million shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc reported 34 shares. Advsrs Asset has 19,026 shares. 3,285 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com. Peregrine Asset Advisers, a Oregon-based fund reported 38,514 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 63,000 shares. Aristotle Mngmt Lc has invested 1.45% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Oakbrook Invests has invested 0.02% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Earnest Ltd Liability Company owns 76 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 984,324 are held by Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $3846.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pure Sto by 285,000 shares to 265,000 shares, valued at $4.05B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harley D (Put) (NYSE:HOG) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Axalta C (Put).