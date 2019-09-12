As Equity Comwlth (EQC) Valuation Rose, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Upped Stake by $1.21 Million; Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Stake Upped by Egerton Capital Uk Llp

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 53.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 1.65M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 4.75M shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $445.03 million, up from 3.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $96.41. About 327,699 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – Tiffany holiday quarter results beat estimates; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 4Q-End Net Inventories $2.3B, Up 4%; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co reported a 8.5 percent rise in quarterly sales, boosted by strong demand for its high-end silver and gold fashion jewelry during the holiday shopping season; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – QTRLY SHR $0.50; 25/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S NEW PRESIDENT TO CONSIDER CHANGES TO MINING CODE – GOVT SPOKESMAN; 08/05/2018 – A Tiffany Collector of Things Pastel; 23/05/2018 – @JimCramer credits Tiffany’s staggering post-earnings rally to new CEO, strong execution; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up Mid-Single Digits; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES ROSE 3%; 19/04/2018 – City of Chicago: TIF Assistance Would Support Gotham Greens Expansion in Pullman

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Equity Comwlth (EQC) by 16.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 37,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 267,563 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.70 million, up from 229,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Equity Comwlth for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 54,600 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $38.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welbilt Inc by 108,211 shares to 95,217 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 8,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273,861 shares, and cut its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX).

More notable recent Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “If Daimler Fails To Break Through In The EV Market Within The Next Few Years, It Could Be In Trouble – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Equity Commonwealth Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” published on June 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Equity Commonwealth Declares Series D Preferred Dividend – Business Wire” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Equity Commonwealth Announces Redemption of 5.875% Unsecured Notes Due 2020 – Business Wire” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Equity Commonwealth (EQC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.