As Equity Comwlth (EQC) Stock Value Rose, Chicago Equity Partners Upped Stake by $493,120; Mairs & Power Has Boosted Its Schlumberger (SLB) Holding

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 163,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 2.16 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.20 million, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $35.21. About 8.70 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Equity Comwlth (EQC) by 133.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 15,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 26,960 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, up from 11,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Equity Comwlth for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.3. About 402,613 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q EPS $1.48; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – PRIOR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 15, 2018; 23/03/2018 – CFO Markman Gifts 900 Of Equity Commonwealth; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY NOI DECREASED 2.1%; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q REV. $58.6M; 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 14/03/2018 Equity Commonwealth Sets 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $58.6 MLN VS $99.6 MLN

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 8,020 shares to 5,970 shares, valued at $318,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

