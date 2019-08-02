As Equity Comwlth (EQC) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Nuance Investments Upped Its Position; Paragon Capital Management Upped Its Apache (APA) Position

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 18.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 16,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 107,165 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 90,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.06. About 2.13M shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 21/05/2018 – lnstaclustr Announces Apache Kafka Managed Service; 23/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Planned Retirement of Executive Vice President, Corporate Reservoir Engineering; New Appointee Nam; 27/03/2018 – APACHE CORP APA.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 23/03/2018 – APACHE SEES PRODUCTION IN 1Q OF 2019; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Rev $1.74B; 17/04/2018 – Apache Corporation – Making Holes; 14/05/2018 – Apache Midstream and ARM Energy Holdings Announce Development of Salt Creek Midstream’s SCM Alpine, LLC; 23/03/2018 – APACHE REPORTS SIGNIFICANT NEW DISCOVERY AT GARTEN PROSPECT IN; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Net $145M; 28/03/2018 – Federal Register: HEARTH Act Approval of Apache Tribe of Oklahoma Indian Lands Leasing Act of 2017 Regulations

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Equity Comwlth (EQC) by 50.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 3.83M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.06 million, up from 2.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Equity Comwlth for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.85. About 92,366 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY NOI DECREASED 2.1%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Equity Commonwealth, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQC); 14/03/2018 Equity Commonwealth Sets 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $58.6 MLN VS $99.6 MLN; 23/03/2018 – CFO Markman Gifts 900 Of Equity Commonwealth; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Rev $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q EPS $1.48; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 14c; 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52 million and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 101,697 shares to 4,813 shares, valued at $418,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 115,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,859 shares, and cut its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 76,236 shares to 3,432 shares, valued at $343,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 76,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,809 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $147,247 activity. $95,407 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) shares were bought by Ellis Juliet S.