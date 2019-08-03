As Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Shares Rose, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Decreased Position by $5.73 Million; Biogen (BIIB) Shareholder Aperio Group Raised Holding by $1.60 Million as Share Value Rose

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Equity Commonwealth (EQC) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 179,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 1.36M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.56M, down from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Equity Commonwealth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.99. About 307,249 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED 4.3%; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $58.6 MLN VS $99.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q FFO 5c/Shr; 22/04/2018 – DJ Equity Commonwealth, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQC); 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 14c; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q REV. $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C; 23/03/2018 – CFO Markman Gifts 900 Of Equity Commonwealth

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 6,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 167,469 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.59M, up from 160,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $242.27. About 948,705 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Spinraza Data Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Range and Survival Benefit for Infants; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Pay $75 Million Upfront Plus Potential Milestones Up to $515 Million and Royalties; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Expects Deal to Close in 2Q; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Licensed Worldwide Rights to Aducanumab From Neurimmune in 2007; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN & NEURIMMUNE REPORT OPTION EXERCISE; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q ADJ EPS $6.05, EST. $5.92; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen and the badly needed gene therapy acquisition that got away

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06B and $23.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinor Asa by 172,125 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $22.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 2,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,941 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

