As Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Market Value Rose, Cove Street Capital Increased Stake by $1.88 Million; As United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Stock Rose, Verition Fund Management Has Lifted Stake

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth (EQC) by 19.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 58,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The hedge fund held 360,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79M, up from 302,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Equity Commonwealth for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.94. About 205,802 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 14c; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – PRIOR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 15, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q FFO 5c/Shr; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $58.6 MLN VS $99.6 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 600.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 23,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 26,954 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, up from 3,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $84.04. About 1.08M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 27/04/2018 – B. Allen-Ebrahimian: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE SAYS “CHINA’S EFFORTS TO EXPORT ITS CENSORSHIP AND POLITICAL CORRECTNESS TO AMERICANS AND THE REST OF THE FREE WORLD WILL BE RESISTED”; 05/05/2018 – U.S. condemns China for ‘Orwellian nonsense’ over airline websites; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – ON MARCH 5, THE BOARD OF CO INCREASED THE SIZE OF THE BOARD FROM 15 DIRECTORS TO 16 DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – United Airlines apologizes for dog that died after being put in overhead bin; 17/05/2018 – United Airlines Announces CFO Transition; 23/04/2018 – UAL SAYS MILTON, SIMMONS WONT STAND FOR RELECTION TO BOARD; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC UAL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.72 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Trump administration opposes requiring ‘reasonable’ airline baggage fees; 17/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES REPORTS CFO TRANSITION

More notable recent Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Equity Commonwealth Declares Series D Preferred Dividend – Business Wire” on April 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Equity Commonwealth Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Equity Commonwealth (EQC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 14, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 113,696 shares to 244,262 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heritage (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 63,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $2.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3,732 shares to 7,334 shares, valued at $930,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 57,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,888 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gendell Jeffrey L has 243,132 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 4,000 shares. Mackenzie Fin Corporation holds 0.01% or 42,706 shares. Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 3,000 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 4,343 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pinnacle has 0.03% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). 134 were reported by Gradient Invests Limited Company. Sg Americas Secs Lc owns 150,805 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York, New York-based fund reported 33,317 shares. Security Natl Company reported 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 57,151 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 316,293 shares stake. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 2.79M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Assocs accumulated 143,934 shares.