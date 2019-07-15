As Equinix (Reit) (EQIX) Share Price Rose, Capital International Sarl Increased Stake by $1.54 Million; Greenwich Investment Management Increases Holding in Hercules Capital (HTGC)

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Equinix Inc (Reit) (EQIX) by 88.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,255 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, up from 3,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Equinix Inc (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $519.89. About 79,295 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 432.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 102,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,255 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 23,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.95. About 281,939 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has risen 7.10% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 06/03/2018 – Mesoblast Enters Into US$75 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4.

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $800.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 6,300 shares to 33,470 shares, valued at $3.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 8,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,606 shares, and cut its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN).