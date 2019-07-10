As Equinix (Reit) (EQIX) Market Value Rose, Capital International Sarl Upped by $1.54 Million Its Position; Hollyfrontier (HFC) Shareholder Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Lifted Holding

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Equinix Inc (Reit) (EQIX) by 88.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,255 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, up from 3,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Equinix Inc (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $5.66 during the last trading session, reaching $527.16. About 247,063 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 9,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 739,176 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.42 million, up from 729,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $46.94. About 1.28 million shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 36.69% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 29/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Motiva Port Arthur refinery shutting reformer; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Rev $4.13B; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER STARTS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 20/04/2018 – DJ HollyFrontier Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFC); 11/04/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP SAYS BOARD REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS; 26/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2018 REFINING & MARKETING CAPEX OF $375 MLN TO $425 MLN – SEC FILING

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $6.89 million activity. 3,551 shares were sold by Schwartz Eric, worth $1.35M on Tuesday, January 15. Campbell Michael Earl had sold 962 shares worth $366,798 on Tuesday, January 15. The insider STROHMEYER KARL sold $1.47 million. Shares for $478,833 were sold by VAN CAMP PETER on Tuesday, January 15. Shares for $1.06 million were sold by TAYLOR KEITH D.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Mngmt Group Inc reported 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Security Mngmt stated it has 301,615 shares. Oppenheimer has 637 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers holds 59,550 shares. Fund Management Sa invested 0.16% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 58,059 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 50,660 are held by South Dakota Investment Council. 63,741 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corporation. Alkeon Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 488,904 shares. Riverpark Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 2.75% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Gagnon Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 15,244 shares or 3.95% of its portfolio. 6,973 were accumulated by Ashford Cap. Pnc Financial Svcs Group accumulated 15,160 shares. 212 are owned by Veritas Management Limited Liability Partnership. Goelzer Mgmt Incorporated owns 4,039 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $800.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 17,780 shares to 52,727 shares, valued at $15.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 18,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,600 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 33,145 shares to 54,603 shares, valued at $873,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tier Reit Inc by 21,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,208 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kornitzer Cap Incorporated Ks has 0.74% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Ccm Advisers Limited Liability accumulated 0.96% or 115,760 shares. Nomura Asset has 31,614 shares. Strategic Global Advsr Llc owns 0.52% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 50,292 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.17% or 920,618 shares in its portfolio. Element Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership owns 3.79 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Aqr Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.62% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 413,804 shares. Us Comml Bank De has 22,917 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Franklin Res Inc reported 131,986 shares. Utah Retirement Systems reported 29,982 shares. Moreover, Quantbot Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 3,026 shares. Nuwave Invest Limited Co stated it has 499 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Highstreet Asset owns 11,632 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.