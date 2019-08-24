As Equinix (Reit) (EQIX) Market Value Rose, Capital International Sarl Has Increased by $1.54 Million Its Stake; Global Endowment Management LP Has Increased United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Position

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Equinix Inc (Reit) (EQIX) by 88.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 7,255 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, up from 3,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Equinix Inc (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $549.42. About 244,486 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 537.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 34,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 41,160 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, up from 6,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $82.53. About 3.67M shares traded or 47.30% up from the average. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 14/03/2018 – Delta Air liable for just $50 for injured kitten -NY state court; 05/03/2018 United Airlines replaces quarterly bonuses with a lottery, angering some employees; 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe order emergency checks on engine type in Southwest accident; 15/05/2018 – Dinner with the Queen: United Airlines MileagePlus Members Can Dine with Aviation Royalty; 08/03/2018 – United Continental February Consolidated Traffic Up 5.7%; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – FEBRUARY 2018 CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) INCREASED 3.8 PERCENT; 08/03/2018 – United Continental February Consolidated Load Factor 78.1%; 18/04/2018 – UNITED SAYS THERE IS OPPORTUNITY TO GROW WASHINGTON DULLES HUB; 27/04/2018 – B. Allen-Ebrahimian: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all; 04/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG LHAG.DE SAYS UNITED AND LUFTHANSA CARGO SUCCESSFULLY LAUNCH AIR CARGO JOINT VENTURE

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $800.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 71,500 shares to 12,995 shares, valued at $165,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kt Corp Adr (NYSE:KT) by 63,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,600 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Hldg Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Blackrock holds 6.58 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Atria Investments Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Hahn Lc holds 66,361 shares. Green Street Invsts Limited Co reported 29,300 shares or 7.35% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Co Mn accumulated 398,589 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Exane Derivatives owns 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 368 shares. Gagnon Advsrs Lc holds 3.95% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 15,244 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Girard Prtnrs holds 0.31% or 3,712 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Kbc Gp Nv holds 48,686 shares. 4,189 are owned by First Hawaiian Natl Bank. Reaves W H And, New Jersey-based fund reported 153,269 shares.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $707.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC) by 17,700 shares to 33,600 shares, valued at $917,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 16,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,800 shares, and cut its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR).