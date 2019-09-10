As Equinix (Private) (EQIX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Crosslink Capital Decreased Holding; Golub Group Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Decreased by $1.45 Million

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Equinix (Private) (EQIX) by 48.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 15,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 16,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34M, down from 31,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Equinix (Private) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $7.85 during the last trading session, reaching $530.36. About 275,574 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Golub Group Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc sold 12,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 394,746 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56M, down from 407,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $135.5. About 17.83 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 08/05/2018 – Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions Named CODiE Award Finalist for Best Legal Solution with LegalVlEW® BillAnalyzer

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 2,660 shares to 260,896 shares, valued at $31.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 5,593 shares in the quarter, for a total of 304,713 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marsico Mgmt Ltd Com holds 2.77% or 652,121 shares. Btim Corporation has 2.84% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.77M shares. Boston Rech Mgmt has 3.59% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stone Ridge Asset Management has invested 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rampart Management Limited Liability owns 186,045 shares or 2.5% of their US portfolio. 113,051 were reported by Griffin Asset Incorporated. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Company has 17.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.17M shares. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa reported 0.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Paragon Cap Management reported 78,149 shares or 5.58% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,266 shares. Perkins Coie Trust invested in 4.34% or 79,174 shares. Salem Counselors Inc reported 439,336 shares stake. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 2.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 71,191 were reported by Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability. Balyasny Asset Ltd reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $403.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) by 19,280 shares to 121,595 shares, valued at $15.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.