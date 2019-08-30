As Equinix (ESRT) Share Value Declined, Aew Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Stake by $3.83 Million; First American Bank Has Decreased Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $2.01 Million

First American Bank decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 10,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 187,449 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.61M, down from 198,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $207.63. About 9.90M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook has criticized Facebook for its data practices; 11/05/2018 – 9to5Mac • : Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music; 28/03/2018 – UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER IPAD STARTING MARCH 30 IN U.S. CELLULAR STORES AND AT USCELLULAR.COM; 01/04/2018 – They Tried to Boycott Facebook, Apple and Google. They Failed; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s new approach to its flagship phone has made it harder than usual to gauge the company’s success; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 3 DIFFERENT IPHONES BEING LAUNCHED; 01/04/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city:; 11/04/2018 – OLIVER SCHUSSER PROMOTED TO HEAD OF APPLE MUSIC: VARIETY; 10/05/2018 – Apple to Invest C$13M and Provide Technical Support for Elysis Ventur; 23/05/2018 – Apple hasn’t opted to switch Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to a subscription model even though investors are paying up for that type of business

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Equinix Inc (ESRT) by 40.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 8,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The hedge fund held 29,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.34 million, up from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 434,940 shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabalex Capital Management Limited Co holds 8.23% or 150,000 shares. America First Invest Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 2.41% or 160,833 shares in its portfolio. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 40,842 shares or 2.02% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Incorporated reported 383,144 shares. Towercrest Capital Management has 15,360 shares. Security Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia owns 14,089 shares for 3.09% of their portfolio. One Cap Mngmt Ltd Com holds 35,586 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Pacifica Capital Investments Limited Company holds 6,465 shares. Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.53% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,245 shares. 23,485 were reported by Capital Wealth Planning Limited. Holderness Invests has 3.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 33,051 shares. Wisconsin-based A D Beadell Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 1.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 206,554 shares. Boyar Asset Mgmt holds 0.17% or 1,219 shares in its portfolio.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T. Rowe Price by 3,115 shares to 90,479 shares, valued at $9.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,427 shares, and has risen its stake in American Funds.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold ESRT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 123.32 million shares or 1.17% more from 121.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 341,447 shares. Westpac Banking, a Australia-based fund reported 841,473 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.01% or 29,621 shares in its portfolio. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc has 2.67% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 3.88M shares. Millennium Mgmt holds 0.02% or 766,452 shares. 393,152 are held by Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0.07% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) or 39,098 shares. Real Estate Mgmt Svcs Ltd Liability Company has invested 3.14% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Jpmorgan Chase, a New York-based fund reported 223,918 shares. Renaissance Tech Llc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Bank Of America Corporation De holds 1.36 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc reported 1.33 million shares. First Hawaiian Bank reported 0.01% stake. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 224,279 shares.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 77,664 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $82.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vici Properties Inc by 131,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

