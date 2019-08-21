As Equinix (EQIX) Valuation Rose, Tcw Group Has Upped Its Stake; Bath Savings Trust Co Continues to Hold Position in Chevron (CVX)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 2,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 21,431 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, up from 18,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $116.13. About 4.71M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:00 PM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Expect to Deliver Stronger Upstream Cash Margins and Production Growth in FY18; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/25/2018 09:47 PM; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Says Two Employees Arrested in Venezuela Amid Clampdown; 21/03/2018 – Record U.S. oil offshore lease sale to test Trump energy push; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS OF AGREEMENT WILL APPLY FOR 5 YEARS; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON – COURT ISSUED JUDGMENT AGAINST PABLO FAJARDO, LUIS YANZA, ERMEL CHAVEZ, FRENTE DE DEFENSA DE LA AMAZONIA AND SERVICIOS FROMBOLIERE; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EXPECT AVERAGE ETHYLENE CASH COSTS IN 2018-2022 TO BE LOWER THAN 2013-2017 – PRESENTATION

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 7,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 346,190 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.88M, up from 338,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $547. About 252,728 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $10.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Terex Corp New (NYSE:TEX) by 222,177 shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $46.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 30,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,445 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.05% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Putnam Invs reported 12,308 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Lc has 10,659 shares. California-based Tcw Group Inc has invested 1.5% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Washington Trust Bancorporation invested in 0% or 63 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Com Ltd holds 0.01% or 2,377 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advisors has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Bamco New York owns 268,192 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 12,465 shares. Real Estate Management Ltd invested 2.83% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Green Street Invsts Lc owns 29,300 shares. Raymond James Assocs has invested 0.06% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Co Limited has invested 0.04% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 39,545 shares. Fagan Associate holds 1.18% or 6,060 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,234 were reported by Greatmark. 4,793 were reported by Lafayette Invs. Alpha Cubed Limited Liability Corp accumulated 9,735 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Bender Robert & holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1,795 shares. Santa Barbara Asset, California-based fund reported 1.18M shares. Hl Fincl Services Ltd Liability Com accumulated 367,465 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Suntrust Banks has 0.77% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1.18 million shares. Willis Invest Counsel reported 1.32% stake. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 6.84 million shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm holds 203,897 shares or 3.04% of its portfolio. Lincluden stated it has 0.24% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bright Rock Mngmt Llc owns 67,000 shares for 2.76% of their portfolio. Kwmg Llc holds 0.02% or 722 shares in its portfolio. Chem National Bank & Trust has 1.09% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 78,258 shares. Caprock Inc owns 14,029 shares.

