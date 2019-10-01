As Equinix (EQIX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Symphony Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $310,968; As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Declined, Holder Evermay Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 23.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 617 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 2,027 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02M, down from 2,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $8.3 during the last trading session, reaching $568.5. About 166,955 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Evermay Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold 1,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 2,750 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $477,000, down from 4,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $158.93. About 1.57M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $478.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evo Pmts Inc Cl A Com by 12,238 shares to 24,463 shares, valued at $771,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americold Rlty Tr Com by 9,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal reported 2,874 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 90 shares. Sg Americas Lc holds 0.06% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 15,918 shares. Atria Invests accumulated 10,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 89,506 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldgs Co Ltd invested 0.32% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Com has 3,107 shares. 7 were reported by Ruggie Capital Grp. First Hawaiian Natl Bank invested in 0.11% or 4,009 shares. Shelton Capital Management owns 1,361 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity has invested 0.02% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Tensile Management Limited Com holds 6.61% or 100,087 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 7,000 shares. 137,985 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. 371 were accumulated by Smithfield Tru.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peapack Gladstone holds 132,759 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 9,913 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt holds 0.09% or 1,363 shares in its portfolio. Aviance Capital Ptnrs Lc holds 0.42% or 8,865 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Brookstone Cap has invested 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Patten Group Inc stated it has 13,484 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.18% or 502,575 shares in its portfolio. Kings Point Mgmt holds 4,230 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Df Dent & holds 0.02% or 6,693 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Assocs owns 47,680 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Peddock Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 4,000 shares. Birch Hill Ltd Liability Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 11,424 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt holds 18,292 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited holds 212,963 shares. 15,369 are held by Bartlett And Co Limited Company.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 15.52 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.