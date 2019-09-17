As Equinix (EQIX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Skytop Capital Management Trimmed Position; Spirit Airls (SAVE) Shareholder Olstein Capital Management LP Upped Holding by $573,400

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 57.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 12,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The institutional investor held 33,300 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59 million, up from 21,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $39.26. About 436,340 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 09/05/2018 – Tyvor Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Spirit Air; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SEES FY 2018 CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) UP ABOUT 22.5 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 12/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES 2Q CAPACITY UP ABOUT 29% Y/Y; 23/04/2018 – Spirit Air Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines Brings Wi-Fi to America’s Discount-Flying Masses; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 24% IN 2Q, FY; 18/05/2018 – Winn FM: Spirit Airline’ Inaugural Flight To St Croix Set For May 24; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Spirit Airlines at ‘BB+’; Revises Outlook to Negative

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 3,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 19,292 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.73 million, down from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $6.9 during the last trading session, reaching $556.83. About 205,952 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $211,885 activity. Wiggins Rocky had bought 176 shares worth $7,501. Another trade for 2,375 shares valued at $99,584 was bought by Christie Edward M III.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold SAVE shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 64.94 million shares or 3.09% less from 67.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie invested in 2.53 million shares or 0.31% of the stock. Primecap Management Ca has invested 0.02% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Next Finance Gp Incorporated reported 85 shares. Hillcrest Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 177,150 shares. First Manhattan reported 0% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Glenmede Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Qs Limited Liability Company has 142 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs owns 0.01% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 51,293 shares. Trexquant Inv LP holds 7,403 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 18,952 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0.04% or 3.14M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com has 35,519 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers reported 383,320 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt holds 6,900 shares.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $617.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 24,000 shares to 167,000 shares, valued at $6.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

More notable recent Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How To Save $1.5 Million Starting At 40 – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 9, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Spirit Airlines Earnings: SAVE Stock Down, Operating Expenses Rise 14% – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Spirit Airlines Unveils New, Ergonomically-Designed Seats to Maximize Usable Legroom – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “We Think Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.