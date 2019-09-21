As Equinix (EQIX) Valuation Rose, Holder Green Street Investors Decreased by $2.02 Million Its Holding; Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Raised Stake in Nordson (NDSN) by $1.04 Million

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Nordson Corp (NDSN) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 7,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $223.43M, up from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Nordson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $143.7. About 176,655 shares traded or 3.89% up from the average. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 7.53% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Nordson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDSN); 22/03/2018 – Nordson ASYMTEK Introduces Helios Automated Fluid Dispensing Platform for Medium and Bulk Volume Deposits; 13/03/2018 – New Solder Paste Jetting System from Nordson EFD Provides Fast, Repeatable Non-Contact Dispensing; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nordson May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 06/03/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives NPI Award for Its RollVlA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q Net $91.2M; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q Adj EPS $1.56; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q EPS $1.55; 30/05/2018 – Nordson ASYMTEK Receives Innovation and Vision Awards at NEPCON China

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 13.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 25,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.76 million, down from 29,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $566.45. About 536,664 shares traded or 36.93% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold NDSN shares while 74 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 38.95 million shares or 0.12% less from 39.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Bank & Trust has 31,239 shares. Azimuth Mgmt Lc invested in 8,820 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.09% invested in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Envestnet Asset has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). The Missouri-based Confluence Invest Limited Company has invested 0.36% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.02% or 6,744 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 121,524 shares. 157,916 are owned by Roffman Miller Assocs Pa. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Advsr Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Suntrust Banks invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Fuller & Thaler Asset invested in 225 shares. 24 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards & Inc. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 100 shares. Diversified Tru Communication holds 3,464 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $22.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 157,436 shares to 350,082 shares, valued at $33.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 30,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 573,521 shares, and cut its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX).

