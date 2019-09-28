As Equinix (EQIX) Valuation Rose, Holder Allen Investment Management Has Decreased by $3.71 Million Its Holding; As Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Share Value Rose, Holder Luminus Management Has Boosted Its Position

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 7,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 84,208 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.47 million, down from 91,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $576.62. About 281,066 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 169.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 155,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The hedge fund held 248,094 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.42 million, up from 92,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $49.77. About 1.50 million shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 20/03/2018 – BHP SUPPORTS EFFORTS TO LOWER TRADE BARRIERS ON GLOBAL BASIS; 15/03/2018 – BHP and activist Elliott eye Unilever’s progress in battle over dual structure; 16/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1650P FROM1640P; 26/03/2018 – HOCHTIEF AG HOTG.DE SAYS CIMIC GROUP’S THIESS HAS SECURED A A$185 MLN CONTRACT FROM BHP TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL MINING SERVICES AT MOUNT ARTHUR COAL OPERATION IN HUNTER VALLEY, AUSTRALIA; 08/04/2018 – Australian iron ore exports to China from Port Hedland rise nearly 12 pct in March; 20/03/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Top trading houses speak at commodities conference; 18/04/2018 – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LTD – CONTRACT WITH BHP FOR CONTINUATION OF SUPPLY OF CEMENT AND LIME TO BHP’S OLYMPIC DAM MINE; 06/05/2018 – BHP EXEC. SEES OIL MARKETS REBALANCING IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX EXPECTS TO INVEST BETWEEN $200-300 MLN TO EXPLORE FOR OIL AND GAS IN SHALLOW WATER PROJECTS WON AT AUCTION – EXPLORATION CHIEF; 17/04/2018 – NICKEL ENTERING PROLONGED PERIOD OF UNDERSUPPLY: BHP’S HAEGEL

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $350.0 Million of 3.900% Senior Notes due 2029 by Certain of Its Subsidiaries – Business Wire” on September 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cousins Properties (CUZ) Announces Merger With TIER REIT – Nasdaq” published on March 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With A Return On Equity Of 6.9%, Has CareTrust REIT, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CTRE) Management Done Well? – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “KBS Strategic Opportunity REIT, Inc. to Acquire Reven Housing REIT, Inc. for $56.85 Million in Equity Value – PRNewswire” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dream Global REIT to be bought by Blackstone funds in $4.7 bln deal – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.11% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Korea Invest Corporation holds 0.27% or 126,310 shares. Heitman Real Securities Ltd owns 153,337 shares for 3.39% of their portfolio. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking has invested 0.11% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Chartist Inc Ca invested in 0% or 552 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.24% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 7,999 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc has invested 0.8% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Lasalle Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.52% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Legal General Grp Public Limited Company accumulated 468,195 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Oakbrook Invs invested in 0.09% or 3,107 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 10,716 shares. Agf Invs America Inc invested in 2.81% or 16,361 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability invested in 2,268 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Franklin owns 495,307 shares.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 3,689 shares to 180,785 shares, valued at $41.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 7,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 2.39 million shares to 3.58 million shares, valued at $82.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) by 634,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,288 shares, and cut its stake in Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN).

More notable recent BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “BP Isn’t Getting Enough Credit From Wall Street – Motley Fool” on May 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BHP Billiton plc goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Estimating The Fair Value Of BHP Group (ASX:BHP) – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Houston-based arm of French energy co. to move headquarters – Houston Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Selling BHP Billiton After Its Recent Share Price Gains – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2018.