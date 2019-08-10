As Equinix (EQIX) Valuation Rose, Eii Capital Management Has Cut Its Position; Sandy Spring Bank Has Increased Its Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) Position by $924,528

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) by 17.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 5,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 34,986 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16M, up from 29,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Accenture Plc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $191.48. About 1.76M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 16/03/2018 – ACCENTURE’S MONTREAL OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTOR MADELEINE CHENETTE NAMED A FINALIST FOR LES MERCURIADES AWARDS; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Helps Airbus Improve Productivity on A330 Final Assembly Line; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey Shows; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES OUTLOOK FOR FY ADJUSTED EPS TO $6.61 TO $6.70; 16/04/2018 – New Accenture Study Finds 87 Percent of Focused Cyberattacks Are Prevented; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 43.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 708 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 921 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $417,000, down from 1,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $552.42. About 491,185 shares traded or 32.29% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CareTrust REIT Announces Second Quarter 2019 Operating Results – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How to Outsmart the Machines for REIT Yields up to 11.1% – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dream Global Announces Second Quarter Results, Strong Valuation Gains, Solid Operating Performance and Value-Add Acquisitions – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Federal Realty (FRT) Beats Q2 FFO Estimates, Hikes Dividend – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Inv holds 0.02% or 600 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.63% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Kayne Anderson Cap Advsr LP stated it has 7,180 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.44% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, Driehaus Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.28% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Winslow Evans And Crocker, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 764 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring accumulated 104,032 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Ltd reported 0% stake. Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.17% or 1.61 million shares. Moreover, Geode Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.12% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.13% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 90 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested in 26,400 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 3,583 shares. 64 are owned by Farmers And Merchants Invests.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Connors Investor Svcs has 0.5% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 20,900 shares. 697,472 were accumulated by Citigroup. Strs Ohio holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 292,680 shares. Parsons Management Ri reported 24,908 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Highstreet Asset Mgmt reported 6,170 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.46% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). St Germain D J Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Us Bancorp De holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1.32 million shares. 1,727 are held by Shine Advisory Service. United Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability invested in 0.24% or 190,858 shares. Mackenzie Fin, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.97M shares. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has invested 0.06% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Highlander Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 200 shares. Stock Yards Fincl Bank Communications has 96,428 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 2,526 shares to 18,879 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Msci Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 24,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,868 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Msci Eafe Etf (VEA).